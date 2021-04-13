MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 809.0% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YGMZ opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

