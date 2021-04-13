MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.5% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 995,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $700,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

