MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 27% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $472,781.36 and $2.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

