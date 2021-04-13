Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $554.80 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $10.14 or 0.00016047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $554.80 million and $20.68 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,699,251 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

