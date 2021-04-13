Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $31.83 million and $564,057.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $342.29 or 0.00543779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 92,978 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

