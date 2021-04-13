Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Reaches $34.64 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $16.97 or 0.00026833 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $241,159.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,041,635 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

