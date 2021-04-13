Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $23.79 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $23.79 or 0.00037700 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $44,992.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,294,317 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

