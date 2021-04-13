Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits Market Cap of $31.49 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $546,762.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for about $261.46 or 0.00415369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 120,456 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

