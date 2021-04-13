Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Cap of $32.82 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $35,224.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $561.73 or 0.00892325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,425 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

