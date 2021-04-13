Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Cap of $28.37 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $50,980.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $41.84 or 0.00066180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 678,132 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

