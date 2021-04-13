Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. 413,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

