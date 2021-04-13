Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 741,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The stock has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

