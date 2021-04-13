Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. 104,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.