Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $377.75. 46,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average of $341.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

