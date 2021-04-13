Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 253,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,967,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

