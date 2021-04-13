Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 1,585 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.82. 40,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,419. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

