Mithril Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60.41 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Mithril has a total market cap of $127.38 million and approximately $60.41 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

