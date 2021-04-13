Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MITSY stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $257.14 and a 1-year high of $450.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.49.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

