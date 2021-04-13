Mixin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $816.38 or 0.01293207 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $448.27 million and $1.03 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,098 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.