Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 71,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

