Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 2,222,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 258.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

