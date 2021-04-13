MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

