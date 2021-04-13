MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 58% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $746.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,833,898 coins and its circulating supply is 68,317,360 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

