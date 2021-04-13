Modern Investment Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $387,665.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $387,665.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00032043 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 244.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,159,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,659,739 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

