Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $694,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 561,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,132. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.