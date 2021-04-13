ModiHost Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $238,151.88 and $53,889.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

