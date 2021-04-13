Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:MC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 475,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

