Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $52,714.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00520372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2,826.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 802.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.