Monero Market Cap Reaches $5.88 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and $630.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $329.03 or 0.00520372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,826.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 802.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,882,527 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.