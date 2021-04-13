Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 83,292 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,292 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 6,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

