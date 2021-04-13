Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,111 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

