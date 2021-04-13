Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 3,718 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $35.54.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

