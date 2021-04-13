Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 8,254 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 211,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

