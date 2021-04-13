Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,546 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

