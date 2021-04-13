Money Design Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$29.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.