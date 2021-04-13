Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. 274,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236,660. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.