Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $51,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 534,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,305,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

