Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $38.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 226,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

