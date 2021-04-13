Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $73.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $73,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.44. 120,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,805. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.