Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,789. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

