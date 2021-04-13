Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 358,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,369. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.