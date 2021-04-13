Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.61. 36,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,820. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

