Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 788,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,110,445. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

