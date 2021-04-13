Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

VPL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 75,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,251. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

