Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 211,155 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211,155 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,986,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. 276,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,231,174. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

