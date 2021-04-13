Monkey Project Reaches One Day Volume of $39,712.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $39,712.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 133.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,323,536 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.