Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Monolith has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $9,422.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

