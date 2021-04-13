Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.00429850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

