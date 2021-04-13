MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $30.28 million and $108,339.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00429006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

