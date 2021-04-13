Morgan Stanley Acquires 316,027 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Service Co. International worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Service Co. International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 215.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.